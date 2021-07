Mimi's trailer left everyone wanting for more. Kriti Sanon's performance and Pankaj Tripathi's quirks wowed everyone. Today the makers released the first song "Param Sundari" from the movie which has Kriti looking sizzling. Sai Tamhankar looks equally breathtaking in this pacy number. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is composed by A R Rahman.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)