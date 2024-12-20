The Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual function brought together a host of Bollywood stars under one roof, but what truly stole the spotlight was the rare and unexpected sighting of former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photos from inside the event quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans across social media. In one of the images, Shahid was spotted sitting directly behind his ex-girlfriend Kareena. Shahid and Kareena, who started dating during the filming of Fida in 2004, had been open about their relationship, but the couple parted ways in 2007, during the shooting of Jab We Met. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Cheerful Reaction to Son Jeh’s Stage Debut at School Play Dressed as Elephant Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Viral Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

