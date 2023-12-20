Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been creating a buzz as the latest BFFs in Bollywood. Their tight-knit bond has been apparent as they've been vacationing together, drawing attention with their fantastic bikini attire. In a recent Instagram post, Mouni warmly labelled Disha as her 'Favourite Girl,' posting some truly sizzling photos that ignited the platform. Their friendship and chic holiday snapshots have been the town's topic, displaying their glamorous and enjoyable moments together. New BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Look Ravishing in Sexy Outfits on Insta (View Pics).

Mouni and Disha Look Hot and Sexy In These Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)