Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was off to a slow start at the box office as minted just Rs 1.73 Crore on day 1. Looks like the word-of-mouth publicity has done well for Rani Mukerji's film and on day 2 the numbers have increased as it rakes Rs 2.26 Crore on Saturday. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s Film Off to a Slow Start; Rakes Rs 1.73 Crore on Opening Day.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Collection Day 2

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/dl7XQOljFM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

