Mrunal Thakur has dropped her first post from Cannes Film Festival 2023 and she's a glam doll. The actress, who is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the event, opted for an all-black look. In the pics, the girl can be seen slaying it in a black swimsuit which she paired it with a glittery jacket and lacy pants by Dhruv Kapoor. She left her hair open and went the the wavy route. Absolutely striking! Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Set To Make Her Red Carpet Debut at the Upcoming Film Festival.

Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023:

