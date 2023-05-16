Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend and make her much awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Riviera from May 17-19. Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform." Mrunal Thakur Shares Teary-Eyed Pics, Opens Up Being ‘Vulnerable and Naive’ (View Post).

"I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Check Out Mrunal's Latest Insta Photoshoot Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, Nani 30, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Lust Stories 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).