Murder Mubarak is currently streaming on Netflix. The mystery thriller featuring and ensemble is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor among others, the film has received mixed reactions from critics. While some say that thriller is ‘marred by too many suspects’, a few others found this Netflix film as an engaging watch. Directed by directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, check out some of the reviews shared by critics on Murder Mubarak. Tamannaah Bhatia Attends Murder Mubarak Screening, Showers Praises on Boyfriend Vijay Varma’s Film (Watch Video).

Zoom TV – Each character brings their own unique motivations and secrets to the table, promising audiences a gripping tale of suspense and mystery. Murder Mubarak is helmed by director Homi Adajania and promises to captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative.

Scroll.in – Khan, in particular, is in superb form, giving serious competition to Pankaj Tripathi’s unflappable, highly observant and perennially amused Bhavani. Tripathi, who hasn’t had such a meaty role in a while, delivers a feast of wan smiles and wise observations on the silly ways of the poor little rich.

DNA – Homi Adajania's direction and the compelling screenplay by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta promise a thrilling and immersive experience for viewers. Every member of the cast seamlessly embodies their character, contributing to the film's cohesive narrative and immersive experience. With such remarkable performances, Murder Mubarak proves to be a true testament to the prowess of its ensemble cast.

Times Now – In a book, it's easier to relay the smallest of information, while trying to do so in a film adaptation, you can end up overwhelming the audience. In Murder Mubarak, the suspects and their intricate connections to one another sets up much of the tale and it ends up being exhaustive at times.

Koimoi – There is no star in the film because there is no performance in the film. In fact, it feels like no one knew what they were supposed to do on camera. And suddenly, everyone tries to put up a worthy performance or rather over performance when the focus shifts to them for 60 seconds!

Free Press Journal – Overall, the film may appeal to only those who like the filmmaker’s style of narration, others may find the plot forced and convoluted, especially during the first act of the film.

OTT Play – There are too many actors, but no one gets to shine like the pieces of jewellery they wear in every frame! It reminded me of the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, where you have a bunch of talented actors, from Meryl Streep to Paul Rudd, but at what cost? The faltered screenplay and execution spoiled the play.

