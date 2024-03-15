Murder Mubarak will premiere on Netflix on March 15. A special screening was hosted last evening, which saw the star cast of this mystery thriller along with other celebrities in attendance. Tamannaah Bhatia also graced the event to show her support for her boyfriend Vijay Varma. After the screening, the couple was spotted exiting the venue together. When asked by the paparazzi about her thoughts on Murder Mubarak, she responded, ‘Bahut Badiya (Very Good)’. Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Set To Hunt Down the Killer in This Star-Studded Netflix Film Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and Others (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Post Murder Mubarak Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

