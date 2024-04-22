On April 21, a baby shower ceremony was hosted in honour of the mom-to-be, Natasha Dalal. Numerous pictures from the celebration have taken the internet by storm. Varun Dhawan and Natasha, dressed in matching white attire for the occasion, are captured posing with the guests. Additionally, a circulating video features Varun feeding a piece of cake to his loved ones. Mira Rajput Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Into Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal’s Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower (See Pic).

Unseen Pics From Natasha Dalal Baby Shower Ceremony

View this post on Instagram

Varun Dhawan Feeding Cake To Family

View this post on Instagram

The Parents-To-Be With Loved Ones

View this post on Instagram

