It's Neetu Kapoor's birthday and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a cute wish for her mother's special day! Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a photo with Neetu on a chair in a red outfit, while she and her brother Ranbir stood behind with his hand around his sister. Ranbir wore a beige suit with white t-shirt, and Riddhima opted for a black and white top with black pants. Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Khel Khel Mein to Jugjugg Jeeyo – Veteran Actress' Finest Performances in Bollywood!

View Neetu Kapoor's Wish from Riddhima:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

