Starting her career as a child artiste, she transitioned into playing lead roles and became a popular actress known for her cheerful and relatable persona. While she was often seen in girl-next-door roles, Neetu Kapoor also showcased her acting range when given the opportunity to play more substantial characters beyond just being the cute arm candy. On her 65th birthday, let's have a look at her finest performances.

Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein features Neetu Kapoor alongside her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, showcasing the onscreen chemistry between the real-life couple. The story revolves around a group of college students entangled in a mysterious murder case. The film combines elements of romance, suspense, and comedy, making it an entertaining watch. The songs like "Ek Main Aur Ek Tu" and "Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge" became hits of that era.

Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi Kabhie is a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra. The film explores the complexities of relationships and celebrates love in all its forms, both young and old. Neetu Kapoor plays the character of Pooja Khanna, a young woman torn between her love for Amit Malhotra (played by Shashi Kapoor) and her arranged marriage to Vijay Khanna (played by Rishi Kapoor). The title track, "Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein," became immensely popular and continues to be cherished by audiences.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony features Neetu Kapoor alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. It revolves around the story of three brothers who are separated in childhood and reunited in adulthood. Neetu Kapoor's performance as the lovable and vivacious character, along with the film's catchy songs, makes it a must-watch.

Kaala Patthar

Kaala Patthar is a multi-starrer drama directed by Yash Chopra. The film revolves around the lives of workers in a coal mining town and explores themes of redemption, sacrifice, and human resilience. In the movie, Neetu Kapoor portrays the character of Channo, a bangle seller who brings a touch of cheerfulness and colour to the lives of the people in the mining town. Her character sells dreams and bangles, offering a temporary escape from the harsh realities of their lives. Neetu Kapoor's portrayal of Channo is vibrant and engaging, and she stands out in her own right among the ensemble cast.

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Jugjugg Jeeyo is directed by Habib Faisal and features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. An emotional story about divorce and relationship fragility. Neetu Kapoor plays Geeta, a married woman who realises her marriage is in jeopardy and handles the situation with sensitivity and poise.

So, which movie from the above list is your fave? Tell us in the comment section below.