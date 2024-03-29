An old video of Saif Ali Khan having a moment of parental amusement during a video interview with film critic Rajeev Masand has gone viral online. In a now-trending clip, Saif's son Taimur makes an unexpected cameo. Pointing at the screen, the adorable tot exclaims "bison!" at the sight of Masand. Saif, clearly puzzled, tries to regain his composure while Masand appears to take it all in stride, chuckling along with the interruption. Check it out! Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Family Vacation in Tanzania Amid Crew Promotions, Shares New Pics On Insta.

Taimur Calls Rajeev Masand a 'Bison'

Taimur calling Rajeev Masand a bison is the funniest thing I’ve seen today 😂 pic.twitter.com/mzzimtjGOj — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) March 28, 2024

Here's The Full Interview of Saif Ali Khan From 2020:

