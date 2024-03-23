Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has been sharing glimpses of their holiday on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a picture in which she looks gorgeous in a shirt and jeans, carrying a big bag on one shoulder. Her hair is tied in a bun as she enjoys the stunning Tanzanian view. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Waiting for 29th March like... #crew." Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans With Glimpses of Her Tanzanian Vacay as She Enjoys Family Holiday Amid Crew Promotions (View Pics)

On Friday, the Jab We Met actress shared a beautiful 'Serengeti sun' picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of Crew, and it has already started trending on social media. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release. Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.