OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam as leads witnessed a decent growth at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. Well, as after minting Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, the film earned Rs 15.30 crore on day two at the ticket window. With this, the total collection of the flick stands at Rs 25.56 crore in India. Check it out. OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive).

OMG 2 Box Office Update:

The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/AbbMtwIAUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

