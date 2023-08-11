OMG 2 Movie Review: Kudos to team OMG 2 for successfully navigating the sensitive topic of sex education quite sensitively as well as sensibly!! Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer presents a solid case for a topic which is still considered taboo by many in our society. Director Amit Rai is walking the tight rope here, and he does the act masterfully by utilising two commercially successful actors in a mainstream commercial endeavor that revolves around the need to discuss something that many would shy away from. There was no middle ground to attain here, given the theme of the film, it could have gone either way. But OMG 2 impresses you on multiple fronts! Sunny Deol vs Akshay Kumar: Ahead of Gadar 2's Clash With OMG 2, Find Out Which Star Has Better Box Office Record With Sequels!

Funny, thought-provoking and even rebellious in places, OMG2 outshines the first installment given the complexity of the narrative. Riding on the promising and the mighty shoulders of Kumar and Tripathi, this film aces the challenge and makes a compelling watch thanks majorly to the fine writing, powerful performances and equally brilliant direction. While the first half of the film may seem sluggish, the second half drives the momentum of the topicality in the most effective manner.

Watch the Trailer of OMG 2:

OMG 2 revolves around how an episode of masturbation in school takes a toll on the mental health of Vivek (Aarush Varma). Bullied and character-assassinated in a wink by society, family members and by the peers alike, the young land contemplates committing suicide. When all hope is drained, Lord Shiva sends his messenger (Akshay Kumar) to stand by the family. Soon Vivek's father ( Pankaj Tripathi) gathers courage to file a case against the school and to question the definition of morality as indeed to challenge the existing norms.

OMG 2 deals with sex education with maturity and manages to leave an impact with a message in the end. The humour quotient doesn't waver much even if the makers are handling a touchy topic. The screenplay and the dialogues are studded with ample humour. The intensity of the courtroom drama and how the messenger of the almighty walks just in the nick of time to save the rather difficult situation is beautifully portrayed. Mixing the real essence of spirituality, the moral conduct and ethics with sexuality could easily have backfired had the film not been crafted well, but given the way the makers have aced in all the departments, one would readily conclude that OMG 2 is easily one of the best films with a strong social commentary of the recent times.

As far as the performances are concerned, Pankaj Tripathi steals the show with the transition in the arc of his portrayal of the character. Akshay Kumar takes the backseat gracefully and subtly allows Kapur to bloom for the larger benefit of the project, while Yami Gautami is striking as the lawyer who stands in the opposition dock, though one expects more refined writing to make her character with more shades perhaps. Aarsush Sharma and Pawan Malhotra are impressive and impactful.

Final Thoughts

OMG 2 is certainly a must watch film that could possibly kick off some important conversations that are usually brushed under the carpet. Kudos to the makers to come up with something as refreshingly different and compelling to watch. A word of heartfelt appreciation for Akshay Kumar to come on board to touch upon the subject of Sex Education and further allowing his co-actor Pankaj Tripathi to shine as the stellar performer that he is!

Rating: 3.5

