Raveena Tandon celebrates her 47th birthday on October 26. She was one of the most sought after actresses of her times. Be it dance or style, this gorgeous actress has set trends back in the 90s. Today on this special day, her daughter Rasha Thadani, has shared a series of throwback pictures of her with her mommy dearest and called her as her ‘role model’. Rasha writes, ‘My role model, the person who inspires me everyday, pushes me to be my better self.’

Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Post For Raveena Tandon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)