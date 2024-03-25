Raveena Tandon celebrated Holi joyfully with loved ones at her home. She greeted paparazzi outside with her daughter Rasha; both splashed with vibrant colours. Rasha looked trendy in white, happily engaging with photographers. They were seen distributing sweets among paps and thanking them, Raveena playfully sprayed water and threw colours, spreading festive cheer. The Thadani residence hosted a lively Holi gathering attended by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife. Raveena, Rasha, and the guests fully embraced the colourful spirit, making it a memorable celebration. Raveena Tandon Rocks Shimmery Golden Saree With Style; Patna Shuklla Actress’ Latest ’Gangsta’ Look Is Perfect for This Wedding Season (View Pics).

Raveena Tandon Distributes Sweets Among Paps On Holi

