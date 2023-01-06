Mahima Maheshwari has announced her pregnancy with a cute video on Instagram. Her husband Karan Vaidya can be seen putting on her shoes for her before her pregnancy and after, and fans are loving the adorable couple. In the video the text said "All time pampering me He cares always Before and after pregnancy Same #mine". Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia Share Pregnancy Announcement With Quirky Poster of Robert De Niro’s Film ‘Meet the Parents’.

Check Out the Couple's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shrashti maheshwari (@mahimaheshwari11)

