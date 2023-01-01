Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia have been blessed with a child. The couple took to Instagram and announced their pregnancy with a cute and quirky poster that looked similar to Robert De Niro's film poster of Meet the Parents. They captioned the post "From 2022 to “3” 👼🏻💫 #newbeginnings".

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Thakkar (@tanvithakker)announce

