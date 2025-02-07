Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. The wedding followed vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies over the past few days. While Priyanka Chopra and the family have yet to officially share any pictures or videos, a clip shared by a fan club has surfaced on social media. The video shows Siddharth making a grand entry into the mandap with Priyanka by his side, followed by a glimpse of the stunning bride, Neelam. Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who often make headlines for their glamorous appearances and loving bond, seem to have enjoyed this family celebration to the fullest. Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya Wedding: Parineeti Chopra Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Priyanka Chopra as She Attends Cousin’s Wedding With Husband Raghav Chadha (See Pics).

Siddharth Chopra Ties the Knot With Neelam Upadhyaya

