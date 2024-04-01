Parineeti Chopra has put an end to pregnancy rumours by showcasing her impeccable style in a fitted outfit. She shared a video flaunting her chic pant suit and addressing the headlines circulating about her pregnancy. Her recent fashion choices had fuelled pregnancy rumours, prompting the actress to address them with her fitted look. Nodding her head to indicate a negative response in the video, she explained the reason behind wearing the fitted outfit. Parineeti Chopra Gives a PERFECT Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Said!

Parineeti Chopra Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours In Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

