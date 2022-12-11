'Mamaji’ of Super Dancer, Paritosh Tripathi has finally tied the knot with girlfriend Meenakshi Chand at Atrakshiya Resort in Kimadi, Dehradun on December 10. Pics from the wedding festivities have gone viral on social media that see the newlyweds all happy and smiling. Not to miss, Pankaj Tripathi along with his wife and Geeta Kapur also attended at the wedding. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Wedding Plans: Actor Says ‘Madam Ke Pass Time Kahan Hai’ Cheekily.

Paritosh Tripathi Marries Meenakshi Chand:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paritosh Tripathi fp (@officialparitoshtripathifp)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)