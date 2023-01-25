Pathaan, one of the most anticipated films of the year, has finally hit the big screens. And those who have managed to watch the spy thriller already in theatres just cannot stop praising about it. From the high-octane action sequences to brilliant performances to music and other technical aspects, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film has garnered positive response from critics. Yes, Pathaan has opened to ‘Blockbuster’ reviews from film critics. Take a look at what they have said about the film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo!

Times Of India – Pathaan has all the ingredients of a masala potboiler — slowmo entries, iconic battle of good versus bad and most importantly a sexy-smouldering Shah Rukh Khan, who can fight the good fight on and off the screen.

Koimoi – Pathaan is the perfect comeback material for Shah Rukh Khan as he gifts back his fans each & every second worth of the wait they did for, to be specific – 4 saal, 1 mahina aur 4 din.

India Today – Shah Rukh is the heart of Pathaan and he’s a constant reminder of why we enjoy watching him on the big screen. Deepika Padukone needs a bonafide stand-alone action film. She truly has the physique and demeanour to do a Tomb Raider. John Abraham as the bad guy is a terrific casting choice.

Film Companion – The film knows what it wants to say, and refusing to dim its politics for the right or serrate it for the left, it blazes forth as a long silsila of action sequences.

