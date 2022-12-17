Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK on Twitter segment is bringing out all the secrets of his new film Pathaan. One fan asked a question when the second song will be out, to which the actor replied that it should be soon. Now are you ready for this next part? SRK not only thinks Arijit Singh is a "gem", but also confirmed that he will be the one singing the second song. Pathaan First Day Box Office Prediction, Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Fan's Question During #AskSRK Twitter Chat.

Pathaan Second Song to Be Out Soon!

I think it should be out soon will find out from #Pathaan team https://t.co/u1Am8MWEQg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

SRK's Thoughts on Arijit Singh

Arijit is a gem. Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it. #Pathaan https://t.co/O27y5vTeW4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

