Shah Rukh Khan opened up his Twitter to questions from fans with #AskSRK on Twitter. He was asked what his prediction is for the first day of his upcoming movie Pathaan, to which he replied he is not in the "business of predictions". And that he is here to entertain fans and make them smile. Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023. Besharam Rang Song Row: Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at MP Minister’s Outrage on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Track.

View Tweet Here:

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

