Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a cool new poster of his upcoming film Pathaan that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The poster features the trio in black ensembles, holding pistols and ready for an action-packed ride. While sharing the poster, SRK mentioned in his caption, “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan”. Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Promises Bloody Action in YRF Film Co-Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Watch Video).

Pathaan New Poster

