Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan exchange playful banter. Salman cryptically mentions Raveena's latest project on X (Twitter). This leads Raveena to respond similarly, teasing her character from Patna Shuklla. In the post responding to Salman, she wrote, "Ban Gayi Hoon Tanvi Shuklla. Mera Swagat Zaroor Karna!” The film's trailer has been released today, on March 11. Patna Shuklla features Raveena as a lawyer challenging societal norms, with Satish Kaushik as the antagonist. The film will be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Check out Raveena’s response to Salman below! Patna Shuklla Teaser: Raveena Tandon Plays a Brave Lawyer in This Upcoming Social Drama Also Starring Satish Kaushik, Trailer To Be Out on March 11 (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon's X Post

Na Turner road, na Carter road Milungi ab seedhe in Patna Ban gayi hoon Tanvi Shuklla Mera swagat zaroor karna! @BeingSalmanKhan ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/h70QcmHokp — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 11, 2024

