Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Arbaaz Khan Production's upcoming film Patna Shuklla. She plays a lawyer in the upcoming social drama, which also stars Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij, Anushka Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami, among others. On March 10, Disney+ Hotstar's official Instagram handle dropped the film's teaser and shared the trailer release date. Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "Galat soch ka pinjra ab nyay se khulega! Tanvi aa rahi hai. Patna Shuklla Trailer Out Tomorrow" Raveena Tandon Keeps It Glamorous and Chic in a Stunning Floor-Length Teal Gown (View Pics).

Check Out Patna Shuklla Teaser Here:

