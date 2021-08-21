Fiza producer, Pradeep Guha who was critically ill and was getting treated at a Mumbai hospital passed away on August 21. He was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer around three weeks ago. As soon as this news broke online, Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss of his friend. May his soul RIP.

Manoj Bajpayee Mourns Pradeep Guha's Death:

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep ‘s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 21, 2021

