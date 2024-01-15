Actress Preity Zinta recently posted on her X (Twitter) about her surprise trip to Peru, fulfilling a 12-year-old dream she shared with her husband, Gene. The couple hiked the Inka Trail and visited Machu Picchu, sharing the exciting experience. Preity expressed her enthusiasm, encouraging others to consider this adventurous journey, whether through the four-day or one-day hike. She highlighted their 16 km uphill trek, describing it as both exhausting and exhilarating, making it a perfect start to the New Year. The actress shared a glimpse of the picturesque journey, hoping to inspire others to embark on a similar adventure. Preity Zinta Drops Picture of Her Kids Jai and Gia After Their Mundan Ceremony in LA (View Post)

Preity Zinta's X Post

When I first met Gene 12 years ago, we both talked about our desire to visit Peru & hike the Inka trail & visit Machu Picchu. Somehow life happened, we both got busy and this conversation stayed a conversation….. Until this New Year, my dear husband planned a last minute… pic.twitter.com/jZau87BK54 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 15, 2024

