Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture of her kids Jai and Gia after their 'mundan ceremony'. Along with it, the actress also penned a long note highlighting the importance of 'mundan' as per Hindu traditions. In the photo shared by Zinta, we get to see her tots playing on floor with their back towards the camera. Preity Zinta Claims Being Harassed in Mumbai, Says ‘I’m a Human Being First, Then a Mom & Then a Celebrity’ (Watch Video).

Preity Zinta's Cute Kids:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)