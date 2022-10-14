Preity Zinta celebrated Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles. She has shared pictures from the celebrations with hubby Gene Goodenough and even revealed that this festival was ‘filled with so many firsts’. She mentioned in her post, “My first Karva Chauth as a mommy, first time I didn’t drink water all day, first time the moon took forever to show up & I had to use an app to see it & my first beautiful Phulkari dupatta.” Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth with Family (View Pics).

Preity Zinta’s Karwa Chauth Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Happiness Overload

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Stunning As Always

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)