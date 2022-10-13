Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first-ever Karwa Chauth today and these pics from the festivities are sheer joy. Katrina shared the photos on Instagram as they celebrated the festival in the presence of Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Karwa Chauth 2022: Neetu Kapoor Shares Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt’s Pic From the Daughter-In-Law’s Wedding Day.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Karwa Chauth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

