The political fervour in Meerut took an unfortunate turn as BJP candidate Arun Govil's road show became the scene of rampant pickpocketing. Thieves infiltrated the event, exploiting the dense crowd to their advantage. The aftermath was distressing, with reports indicating the loss of over two dozen mobile phones, alongside numerous women's purses. The incident has prompted a wave of complaints at the local police station, with victims seeking redress for their losses. Among the aggrieved was a Meerut businessman who recounted a particularly disheartening experience. He reported that while participating in the roadshow and chanting "Jai Shri Ram", a thief seized the opportunity to steal Rs 36,000 from his pocket. Madhavi Latha Arrow at Mosque Video: BJP Candidate in Hyderabad Issues Clarification After Her Alleged 'Shooting Arrow Towards Mosque' Gesture Stokes Controversy.

Pickpocketing at Arun Govil's Roadshow

#मेरठ के व्यापारी कुलभूषण जी की दुकान के सामने से भी रोड शो गुजारा. दुकान पर अच्छे- भले बैठे थे. टीवी वाले रामजी को देखा तो जोश में प्रभु को प्रणाम करने दुकान से उतर गए. जेब में 36 हजार रुपए थे. जैसे ही जयश्रीराम का नारा लगाया. जेब कट गई और पैसा गायब pic.twitter.com/sIeej8Xs7H — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)