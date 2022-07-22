Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18. Now, the Mary Kom actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and a video that gives a complete view on her special day celebration. The pictures features hubby Nick Jonas, sister Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's daughter Malti and PeeCee's friends. While sharing the video she wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Did You Know The Global Icon Had Made Her Acting Debut With A Tamil Film Co-Starring Thalapathy Vijay?

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Here's The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

