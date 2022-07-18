Priyanka Chopra, who has turned a year older today, is a global icon! There are endless number of accomplishments achieved by her over the years. Her efforts helped her step onto the ladder of success. She had aspired to become an aeronautical engineer, but destiny had something else in store for her. Those dreams had to be put to halt after she was enrolled into Miss India beauty pageant and then rest is history. In the year 2000 she was crowned as Miss World. And thereafter she started receiving offers for film roles. Priyanka Chopra Is All Praises For Thalapathy Vijay, Says ‘He One Of The First Few Influences In My Life’ (Watch Video).

It was in the early 2000s when Priyanka Chopra ventured into the world of glitz and glamour. Most people assume that she made her acting debut with a Hindi movie, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, which released in 2003. Nope! The beauty had not made her acting debut with Bollywood. Priyanka’s debut film was a Tamil movie in which she was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Titled Thamizhan, she played the character Priya, the protagonist’s love interest.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s Scene With Vijay In Thamizhan:

Today, Priyanka Chopra is not just one of the leading actresses in Hindi Cinema, but she has earned a space internationally well. Baywatch, The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections are some of her notable works in Hollywood. Priyanka continues to make the world of cinema proud with her works. Here’s wishing the successful actress-entrepreneur, Priyanka Chopra, a very happy birthday and a blissful year ahead!

