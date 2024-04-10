Priyanka Chopra often shares happy pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, with fans on social media. On Wednesday, April 11, the global star once again delighted fans with cute glimpses of her baby girl on social media. PeeCee took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures of her daughter playing on the streets. In the first image shared, Malti Marie could be seen trying to climb on a yellow chair. The baby girl looked all cute in a pink dress. While in the second picture, the toddler seemed busy with three balls. Last month, Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie, visited India and enjoyed a memorable time. From taking part in vibrant Holi celebrations to paying a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PeeCee savoured every moment of their stay. Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans With Photo of Daughter Malti Marie Savouring Her Fave Ice Cream.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

Malti Marie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

