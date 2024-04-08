Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a cute picture of her daughter Malti Marie enjoying her ice cream. Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, Priyanka gave fans glimpses of her day with Malti. Malti can be seen engrossed in having ice cream and holding the spoon in the other hand. Priyanka wrapped a silicone food-catching bib over her neck. Just like her mom, Malti's fashion game is on point. She wore a pink printed outfit and didn't miss her sunglasses. Baby Malti Marie Enjoys Ice Cream in New Aww-Dorable Photo Shared by Priyanka Chopra on Insta!

Sharing the photo, Priyanka added a lot of laughing, love, and an evil eye emoji. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film Heads Of State. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it. It also has the Priyanka's name watermarked on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back." She will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Their Daughter Malti Marie Seek Blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (View Pics).

Recently, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note. Priyanka and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined Barry Avrich's new feature documentary.

According to Deadline, Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who is abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family. Chopra Jonas and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will be producers.

Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26. Priyanka's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, recently collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. She also lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since its announcement a couple of years ago.