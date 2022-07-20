R Madhavan celebrated the success of his recent release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with the real life hero Nambi Narayanan and his family in quite a low-key way. "The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru," the actor captioned the post while sharing the joyous moment online. Rocketry- The Nambi Effect: Hrithik Roshan Tweets R Madhavan's Directorial Debut is Giving Him FOMO!

Check It Out:

When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@NambiNOfficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/FYYXe4W8Uj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 20, 2022

