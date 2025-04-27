On Saturday, April 26, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his Kesari 2 co-star R Madhavan surprised fans at a special screening of the movie in Mumbai's Juhu area. At the venue, Akshay Kumar spoke about the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives so far. He also shared a clear message for the terrorists behind the attack in Pahalgam. "Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same few words to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)?" Soon after Akshay said this, the audience replied, "F**k You". Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Actress Kriti Kharbanda Sheds Light on the Mental Health Impact of the Pahalgam Massacre.

Akshay Kumar Shares Message for Terrorists in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

