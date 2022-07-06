Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks the directorial debut of R. Madhavan's. It is a biographical drama film about a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Nambi Narayanan. Hrithik Roshan revealed he has not yet seen the movie, but has heard many good things about it, which left him with FOMO. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan’s Biographical Drama Gets Thumbs Up From Rajinikanth.

View Tweet Here:

The brilliant word-of-mouth for #RocketryTheNambiEffect has left me with FOMO! So happy for my friend @ActorMadhavan who gave it his heart and soul. Congratulations on your directorial debut Maddy & the entire team of Rocketry. Can't wait to watch this in theatre! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)