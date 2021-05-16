Salman Khan's latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has already become a victim of piracy. The cop thriller, directed by Prabhu Deva, is already available on torrents sites and Telegram. Salman has put out a tweet with a post that says that despite the movie being on viewing for just Rs 249, people are still downloading it. He reminds fans that piracy is a crime, and they could be punished for this.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)