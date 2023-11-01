Prime Video unveiled the trailer for Rainbow Rishta, a pioneering unscripted series capturing genuine love stories within India's LGBTQIA+ community. Featuring Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam, the trailer offers a glimpse into diverse queer narratives across the country. Rainbow Rishta delves into the authentic lives, aspirations, and yearnings of LGBTQIA+ individuals, presenting an unfiltered view. Produced by Vice Studio, the show portrays real-life protagonists forging their paths while profoundly influencing those they encounter, showcasing the power and positivity within their stories. Rainbow Rishta: Trinetra Haldar-Starrer Docu-Series on Queer Love Stories to Stream on Prime Video From November 7!

Watch Rainbow Rishta Trailer Here:

to loving out loud because at the end of the day it's all that matters! 🩵#RainbowRishtaOnPrime, Nov 7 Trailer Out Now! pic.twitter.com/mgN96jMltq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 1, 2023

