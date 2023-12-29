Twinkle Khanna commemorated her father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, on what would have been his 81st birthday by sharing a poignant tribute on social media. Sharing a priceless black and white childhood photo, Twinkle expressed that December 29 will always hold a special place for both her and her late father. The image, featuring her as an infant cradled by Rajesh Khanna with a broad smile, resonated with social media users who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and fond memories of the veteran actor's vibrant film career. The heartfelt post garnered well-wishes from industry colleagues, including Tahira Kashyap, Abhishek Kapoor, Kashmera Shah, and Saba Pataudi. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Was Approached for Bigg Boss?

Twinkle Khanna's Post On Rajesh Khanna's Birth Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

