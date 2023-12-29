Rajesh Khanna wasn't just a legend, he was the man every woman wanted in their lives. His supersonic rise to stardom was truly a fantasy fiction but what is even more alluring is he maintaining that superstardom for more than a decade. He gave 15 hit movies in a row which was unheard of at that time. Even today, it is undefeated. When you have those looks and an unending female fan following, it is only obvious that he will forever be a star. Biopic On Bollywood’s First Superstar Rajesh Khanna To Be Helmed By Farah Khan – Reports.

Such was his aura that despite being not active in cinema for long, Bigg Boss makers approached Rajesh Khanna to be part of the show. They wanted him to join as a contestant. But the actor obviously wasn't keen on it. A Rediff article quotes a veteran journalist and Khanna's close confidant, Ali Peter John saying, "Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, "Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won't work in such shows)."

Apparently, Colors told John they were willing to pay Rajesh Khanna Rs 3.5 crore (Rs 35 million) for every episode he appeared in, but he said no. When he did come around, the channel had moved on. Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Special: Ittefaq, Kal Ho Na Ho, Chakravyuh, Hero No 1 - Five Movies That Are Inspired From The Superstar's Films.

If you remember, in one of the seasons, Khanna's ex Anita Adnani did participate.

