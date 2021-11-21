Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh. The adorable couple has been dating for 11 long years. A studio named The Wedding Film took to their Facebook handle and shared the full wedding story of the duo. The video will make you happy, emotional and cheer up at the same time, as the beautiful tale of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will win your heart for sure! Have a look.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)