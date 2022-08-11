On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, Farah Khan dropped a sweet picture of her three kids celebrating the Indian festival with joy. However, it's her witty caption which is epic. For the unaware, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrist during this festival. Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai - 5 Best On-Screen Sibling Duos in Bollywood!

Farah Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)