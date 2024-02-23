The wedding video of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani has been released, offering viewers a glimpse into the highlights of the couple's big day and the festivities leading up to it. From Rakul's graceful walk down the aisle to the joyous exchange of varmala, the heartwarming moments shared with loved ones and their spirited dance, the video captures it all. Additionally, it showcases the lively celebrations of the haldi, sangeet and mehndi ceremonies. Accompanied by the perfect song "Bin Tere", the video beautifully encapsulates Rakul and Jackky's priceless moments. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rakul Preet Singh–Jackky Bhagnani on Their Wedding; Actress Shares the Prime Minister’s Note and Expresses Gratitude.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)