Amid Goa's scenic beauty, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot, drawing Bollywood's elite to their grand celebration. The groom's sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and her husband, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, delighted the paparazzi by distributing sweet boxes, adding warmth to the joyous occasion. Deepshikha, in a pastel lehenga, and Dhiraj, in traditional attire, accompanied by their daughter, thanked everyone for the blessings, creating an unforgettable moment of sweetness and love amidst the wedding's glitz and glamour. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Groom’s Father Vashu Bhagnani and Sister Deepshikha Pose Together, Greet Paps As They Get Clicked at the Venue (Watch Video).

Watch Jackky Bhagnani's sister Deepshikha Distributing Sweets Among Paps

