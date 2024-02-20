Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married in Goa, with guests arriving. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Raj-Kundra, and Shilpa Shetty were spotted as they arrived. Now, a new video shows groom Jackky’s father, Vashu Bhagnani, and sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, at the wedding venue. The duo posed for photos in their traditional outfits and greeted the paparazzi with a ‘namaste’ gesture. Vashu Bhagnani wore a yellow kurta, while Deepshikha was seen in a stylish green lehenga with black sunglasses on. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Varun Dhawan Shares Sneak Peek of Delicious Thali Served at the Venue (Watch Video).

Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh At Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue

